coronavirus-(covid-19)-fears-renew-call-for-paid-family-leave-bill-in-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The specter of COVID-19 is being utilized by Minnesota Home Democrats to try to push via a paid household depart invoice on the State Capitol.

The proposed invoice could be paid for by payroll taxes that will be cut up between employer and worker and could be administered by the state of Minnesota.

The controversy remains to be underway however it’s anticipated to ultimately go the Minnesota Home Thursday night time.

The proposed invoice would create 12 weeks of paid household depart for the delivery or adoption of a kid, in addition to for an sickness or look after an in depth relative.

The invoice would create a $1.35 billion state fund each two years from a 0.6% payroll tax that will be cut up between employers and workers.

In all, 300 new state workers could be wanted to create this system that will not be up and working for one more three and a half years.

Legislators and advocates say the specter of COVID-19 solely heightens the necessity for a household depart invoice.

“As we all plan to protect our families from the spread of COVID-19, we all need to make sure that families can stay home from work or school when they are sick without worrying about having to pay the rent or put food on the table,” Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, with Minnesota Docs For Well being Fairness, mentioned.

Republicans have argued right here that this invoice will kill jobs damage companies and be too pricey for staff with that payroll tax.