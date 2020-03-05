colorado-springs-neighbors-want-to-name-street-after-11-year-old-gannon-stauch

Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Kids through AP Gannon Stauch

A petition is circulating to call a road after Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old boy believed to have been killed by his stepmother.

The Change.org petition requires naming a road for Stauch in Lorson Ranch, a Colorado Springs subdivision the place the boy lived. By Thursday morning at 6:20 a.m. the petition had gathered over 9,000 names.

Stauch disappeared on Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who’s suspected of killing him, was launched into the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace on Tuesday after showing in a Myrtle Seaside, S.C., court docket.

The Change.org net web page posted by the boy’s neighbors says of the petition: “We want to do this to honor him. We want his name to be remembered for many years to come. please sign this petition to get it done.”