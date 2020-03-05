colorado-confirms-first-case-of-coronavirus-in-visitor-to-summit-county

A person in his 30s visiting Summit County from out of state has examined constructive for the brand new coronavirus, the primary affirmation that the illness sweeping the globe has made it to Colorado.

State well being officers stated the affected person has “known exposure” by shut contact with an individual who has COVID-19, the virus’s formal title, outdoors of Colorado.

The take a look at was carried out in Colorado and is taken into account “presumptive positive.” State officers now will ship it to the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management for official affirmation.

Gov. Jared Polis and state well being officers plan to supply extra data at a 4:45 p.m information convention.

No particular therapy is on the market for the virus, so look after folks with delicate circumstances principally entails medicine to scale back fevers, relaxation and loads of fluids. Individuals who develop pneumonia, probably the most frequent issues, may have oxygen or to be positioned on a ventilator.

The Colorado Division of Public Well being and Setting’s state lab can take a look at about 160 samples per day, with leads to 24 hours.

It’s not clear how lengthy the virus might have circulated in Colorado and different states with out being detected, as a result of a research estimated it unfold undetected within the Seattle space for so long as six weeks. There isn’t a recognized hyperlink between the primary affected person in Washington, who traveled to China, and different individuals who turned critically in poor health, suggesting that individuals with delicate or no signs unknowingly unfold the virus as they went about their each day lives.

As of Thursday, 163 circumstances and 11 deaths from the brand new virus, generally known as COVID-19, have been confirmed in the US. The virus acquired a gradual begin in the US, with just some individuals who had been contaminated once they traveled to China, however has begun to unfold in California, Florida and Washington state.

A lot of the deaths thus far have been in Washington, the place an outbreak at a nursing residence put medically weak folks in danger.

Worldwide, the virus contaminated about 97,700 folks as of Thursday, in response to The New York Occasions. About 3,300 have died. The CDC has suggested folks to keep away from nonessential journey to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy as a result of the virus is circulating broadly in these international locations. People who find themselves at the next threat of issues additionally ought to keep away from journey to Japan.

A lot remains to be unknown about COVID-19, however thus far it seems to be considerably much less contagious than the seasonal flu. Preliminary information in China suggests about 80% of circumstances are delicate, however that may make managing an outbreak more difficult, as a result of sick folks received’t essentially know they should isolate themselves. Preliminary information exhibits a demise fee of about 3% – far increased than the seasonal flu – nevertheless it may very well be that authorities are lacking delicate circumstances as a result of folks don’t search medical care.

Most individuals who’ve died worldwide had been older adults with pre-existing well being situations. Kids who’re contaminated have tended to have delicate signs or none in any respect, for causes that aren’t completely clear.

