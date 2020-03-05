colorado-academy-soundly-defeats-stargate-school-59-22

Colorado Academy simply put away Stargate College by a rating of 59-22 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Ella Freimuth lead Colorado Academy with 17 factors scored whereas additionally gathering 5 rebounds and two assists. Annie LeClair had a great evening, scoring 10 factors.

Stargate College was lead in scoring by Erica Derby who put up 13 factors, whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and two assists. Mia Taylor had a strong evening, scoring seven factors.

