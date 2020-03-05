college-students-raising-$75,000-for-fast-food-worker-who-lost-his-home-in-a-fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS Native) — A gaggle of faculty college students in South Carolina are attempting to lift $75,000 for a fast-food restaurant worker who misplaced his residence in a hearth.

Malcolm Coleman says the home he shared together with his mom erupted in flames on his birthday a yr in the past in January. Coleman and his mom escaped {the electrical} fireplace, however the home grew to become uninhabitable.

“It was just crazy and overwhelming, and it still just shakes me up sometimes,” Coleman advised the College of South Carolina’s scholar newspaper The Each day Gamecock.

They might not afford to restore the house resulting from a lapse of their insurance coverage, so he and his mother have had to stick with family and friends since then. Along with their housing problem, Coleman’s father and each his older sisters have handed away, making him the “only living child of his mother.”

“It’s kind of opened up old stuff because, you know, I wish my sisters were here to help us cope and deal with this situation,” Coleman stated.

However when third-year finance and danger administration scholar Robert Caldaroni heard the story, he took motion.

USC college students begin GoFundMe to assist native Wendy’s worker. See extra: https://t.co/h6CF14tz4y — The Each day Gamecock (@thegamecock) March 3, 2020

He persuaded his enterprise fraternity to begin a GoFundMe web page for Coleman, who works at Wendy’s throughout the road from USC’S Darla Moore College of Enterprise in Columbia.

Caldaroni calls Coleman “one of the many unsung heroes of the Carolina community.”

“Walking into Wendy’s, you’ll hear Malcolm just calling people by name in line before they even order and, kind of, talking with them. He has this really strange ability to, if he talks to you twice, he’ll remember your name and your order, which is just really special, honestly, for a lot of kids,” Caldaroni stated.

Third-year worldwide enterprise and advertising and marketing scholar Alexis Braz created the video for Coleman’s GoFundMe marketing campaign, which was launched Feb. 10.

“It’s not often that you meet somebody that treats you the way that Malcolm does, especially in a fast-food setting,” Braz stated. “He’s like the type of person that takes pride in what he does, and he really makes you want to come back.”

Coleman says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude for “these beautiful acts of kindness.”

“Working in fast food isn’t easy,” he wrote in a Fb submit. “Sometimes you feel completely disregarded as a person. …. Thank you all ever so much for loving me for me and for valuing all that I do.”

As of Thursday morning, Malcolm’s GoFundMe web page had raised greater than $21,000.