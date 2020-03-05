codd-on-le-breuil-at-cheltenham

Jamie Codd will renew his affiliation with Le Breuil when the pair go searching for a second successive victory on the Cheltenham Competition.

The main Irish beginner teamed up with Ben Pauling’s cost to say a slender success within the Nationwide Hunt Chase final March and can this 12 months bid to steer him to Competition glory within the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Problem Cup.

Codd has gained the Kim Muir on a document 4 events – aboard Character Constructing (2009), Junior (2011), The Package deal (2015) and Explanation for Causes (2016) – and Pauling is hopeful Le Breuil provides him likelihood of including to his tally.

“Le Breuil is in good type and all being nicely he’ll run within the Kim Muir, with Jamie driving him,” stated the Gloucestershire-based coach.

“I do not suppose he is badly handicapped and he is practically favorite with some bookmakers, so we’ll be maintaining our finger crossed.”

Le Breuil is a best-priced 10-1 joint-favourite for the Kim Muir with William Hill, the identical worth as Gordon Elliott’s Ravenhill.

Codd has ridden 9 Cheltenham Competition winners in all, making him seventh on the listing of present high jockeys behind Barry Geraghty (38), Richard Johnson (23), Davy Russell (22), Nico De Boinville (10), Tom Scudamore (10) and Paul Townend (10).