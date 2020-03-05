city-of-dallas-leaders-gather,-present-coronavirus-preparedness-plans

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson referred to as a gathering Wednesday evening with native hospital, training, and transportation leaders to debate preparations for a doable coronavirus outbreak.

“I believe it’s not if, but when,” stated Rocky Vaz, town’s director of emergency administration.

In keeping with Vaz, town has requested each division, together with police and hearth, to plan how it will reply if it quickly misplaced 10%, 20%, and even 50% of its workforce.

“Let’s say sanitation workers. How do we cut down the service? Do we go down to one day service versus twice a week? So we’re looking at all that,” he stated.

Richardson Unbiased Faculty District superintendent Jeannie Stone stated one of many greatest issues mentioned is what’s going to occur when individuals return from spring break journey.

“We’re going to want to know if anyone’s travelled outside of the country,” she stated, of scholars and workers. The district stated it will comply with up with any needed questions, however continues to be engaged on how it will reply if anybody travelled to an space affected be COVID-19.

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa stated the district is nicely conscious of the ripple impact college closures might have. “A kid can’t go to school, then people can’t go to work,” he stated.

He stated, the district will conduct enterprise as normal for so long as it could. “If we’re told a school or two need to shut down, then we’ll shut a school or two down… not the whole district.”