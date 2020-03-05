chrissy-teigen-believes-her-house-is-haunted-after-suffering-night-terrors

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star is satisfied she’s terrorized by ‘some sort of ghost or evil spirit’ at her residence after having the identical horrible nightmare each evening.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen suspects her home has “some sort of ghost or evil spirit” because the star retains struggling with evening terrors.

The “Carry the Humorous” star took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the place she defined the disturbances have led her to sleep in a distinct room.

“I do know this sounds insane however I believe I’ve some sort of ghost or evil spirit and I’ve the worst nightmares,” Chrissy informed her followers on her Instagram Story. “I’ll go to mattress tremendous early and I’ll sleep so lengthy and I’ll get up soaking moist as a result of I’ve simply essentially the most horrible nightmare. It is at all times the identical nightmare.”

Whereas she did not clarify what the nightmare was, the star, who’s married to musician John Legend, added, “I am bored with it and it is ruining my life, so I am sleeping in a distinct room tonight. We’ll see if this makes a distinction.”

The “Lip Sync Battle” star went on to seemingly lower off critics earlier than that they had an opportunity to complain, including, “I perceive it’s extremely privileged to have an additional room, however I do,” earlier than explaining, “I would like the vitality, I have to really feel good. I can not reside this manner anymore. I can not do that nightmare anymore. It is driving me insane. It is actually making me loopy. I’ve to cease, it has to cease.”