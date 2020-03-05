charles-oakley-on-knicks’-treatment-of-spike-lee:-‘you’re-cheating-the-people-of-new-york’

Earlier than Spike Lee’s feud with Knicks proprietor James Dolan this previous week, there was former Knicks massive man Charles Oakley’s run-in with the pinnacle of the franchise in 2017 by which he was ejected from a sport following a verbal altercation with Dolan.

That incident led to Oakley being arrested (the costs had been dropped in 2018). He was later banned from Madison Sq. Backyard, a transfer that upset many longtime New York basketball followers who maintain Oakley in excessive esteem.

It clearly ticked off Oakley, too, main him to come back to the protection of Lee on Wednesday after Lee was concerned in a squabble over which entrance he was supposed to make use of at MSG. Oakley referred to the Knicks as “a plantation” in an interview on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” present. In a separate interview with The Related Press, Oakley mentioned Dolan was doing fallacious by town together with his dealing with of Lee.

“Spike means quite a bit to New York. All of the boroughs. He is a sport changer for black motion pictures, black superstars. He gave lots of people possibilities to raised themselves. This wasn’t honest,” Oakley advised the AP by telephone. “You are dishonest the folks of New York if you do one thing like that to a New York native. I do know he was born in Georgia however he’s been right here lengthy sufficient.”

Lee might be probably the most well-known Knicks fan of all time, sticking with the group by means of its leanest years as a courtside fixture. The deterioration of his relationship with possession, then, is one other marker of the struggling group’s downward slide.

The Knicks have had a number of unseemly incidents this season. Followers led a “Promote the group” chant at MSG in January, on the night time a battle broke out between the Knicks and Grizzlies. There have been additionally weird ejections of Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis. Lee’s falling out with Dolan is solely enterprise as typical in New York.