chance-the-rapper-invited-to-join-live-action-adaptation-of-‘sesame-street’

WENN/Avalon

The ‘No Drawback’ hitmaker, who’s in talks to affix the forged ensemble of the deliberate movie, has made a visitor look on the academic TV present in early 2019.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Likelihood The Rapper is in talks to go again to “Sesame Road” to star in a live-action movie adaptation of the hit kids’s present.

The “No Drawback” hitmaker made a visitor look on the academic TV collection in early 2019, and now Warner Bros. studio officers have invited him again to affix Anne Hathaway within the deliberate film musical.

Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel will take cost of the mission, which can concentrate on a gaggle of beloved characters mysteriously expelled from the famed neighbourhood, forcing them to embark on an journey to show Sesame Road actually exists, in response to Selection.

The film will characteristic authentic songs by “Eighth Grade” filmmaker Bo Burnham, and is scheduled to launch in January (21).

If Likelihood indicators on, the large display screen model of “Sesame Road” will mark the father-of-two’s second main appearing gig on movie, following 2018 horror/comedy “Slice“.

He’s additionally set to indicate off his presentation abilities because the host of the upcoming “Punk’d” prank collection revival on cellular streaming service Quibi.