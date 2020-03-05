central-marin-police-seek-help-finding-missing-elderly-woman

CENTRAL MARIN (CBS SF) — Police in Central Marin are asking for the general public’s assist in discovering an aged at-risk girl lacking since Wednesday afternoon.

86-year-old Edna De La Roca of San Anselmo has been lacking since round 1 p.m. Wednesday, final seen within the 1100 block of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Central Marin police stated.

CMPA is in search of a lacking particular person in danger. Her identify is Edna De La Roca, she’s 86 years outdated and resides in San Anselmo. She is 5’-2”, weighs 100 lbs, and was final seen carrying a black shirt and blue pants. If you happen to see her, name Central Marin Police at 415-927-5150. pic.twitter.com/HAKfwuq6cO — Central Marin Police (@centralmarinpa) March 5, 2020

She is described as standing 5 ft 2 inches tall and weighing 100 kilos. She was final seen carrying a black shirt and blue pants. She has brief black hari and brown eyes.

Police stated De La Roca is touring on foot and doesn’t have a mobile phone along with her. She has additionally been stated to continuously go to the San Rafael cemetery.

If you happen to see her, Central Marin police urge you to name them at (415) 927-5150.