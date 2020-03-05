caught-on-video:-car-trying-to-cross-south-la-tracks-hit-by-metro-blue-line-train

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Video exhibiting a automobile attempting to cross practice tracks in South LA, solely to be pushed out of sight by a Metro Blue Line practice, ought to function a warning to impatient drivers, in response to the LAPD.

(credit score: LAPD)

The LAPD says a automobile tried to cross the tracks at 55th and Lengthy Seaside Avenue in South LA Sunday morning, solely to be hit by the fast-moving mild rail practice.

This might’ve had a tragic final result. Thankfully the motive force survived with minor accidents, however this could function reminder to all of us — concentrate close to practice tracks, and at all times obey all visitors indicators and units. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

The video tweeted by the LAPD exhibits the automobile driving beneath the lowered arms and onto the tracks, simply because the practice arrives on the crossing. The practice appeared to push the automobile out of the best way towards one of many crossing arm mechanisms.

The driving force, a 60-year-old man, in some way survived with minor accidents.

The LAPD stated the video was reminder for drivers to concentrate close to practice tracks and obey all visitors indicators and units.