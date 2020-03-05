caught-on-camera:-woodland-hills-charter-school-students-attack-girl-after-party

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A disturbing video shared on social media reveals a bunch of native highschool college students turning on a 17-year-old lady after a weekend get together.

“I had boys kicking me, I had girls kicking me,” Zebrina, the sufferer, mentioned. “It was horrible.”

Mobile phone video reveals the violent assault with a number of highschool college students attacking Zebrina.

“I had a concussion,” she mentioned. “My left eye over my eyebrow was bruised really badly, I had scratches on my face, my glasses were ripped, my jeans were soiled. I had mud all over them.”

Zebrina mentioned the assault occurred Saturday night time when she was leaving a celebration in Woodland Hills. She mentioned she was on her approach to meet her mom when she was attacked.

“They had problems with my friend, so I guess I was guilty by association,” she mentioned. “They thought maybe I deserved this by being friends with who I was friends with.”

Zebrina mentioned everybody concerned within the video is a pupil at El Camino Actual Constitution Excessive Faculty.

“She’s a loving kid, a very caring kid,” Zennia, Zebrina’s mom, mentioned. “And I can’t understand why they would do this to her.”

Zennia mentioned she was outraged by what occurred and has filed a police report and reported the incident to highschool officers.

“I want the school to address it,” she mentioned. “I want them to let these kids know that you cannot do this. You cannot go around and beat up on kids, abuse them and go back to school as if nothing happened. There have got to be consequences.”

Zebrina mentioned all the college students within the video have been nonetheless in class as of this week.

“I just want them to know, this is not how things work,” she mentioned. “You don’t do things and just think you are going to get away with it.”

Officers with the varsity weren’t instantly obtainable for remark.