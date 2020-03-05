caught-on-camera:-firefighters-contain-lower-chichester-township-vehicle-fire 

LOWER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A automotive hearth briefly shut down a street in Delaware County on Wednesday evening. Volunteer firefighters had been caught on digital camera battling the fireplace in Decrease Chichester Township.
The intersection of Ridge Street and Market Avenue was briefly closed round eight p.m. final evening. It has since reopened.
There are not any reported accidents, however the automotive seems to be a complete loss.
CBS3 Employees
Extra from CBS3 Employees
Feedback
You could log in to put up a remark.