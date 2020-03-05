caught-on-camera:-deputy-at-michigan-jail-attacked-by-inmate

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – A deputy at a Michigan jail was attacked by an inmate final month and it was caught on digicam.

That is video from the Genesee County Jail.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says the inmate threw a water bottle on the deputy after which went in for a struggle.

He says the deputy managed to finish issues shortly, hanging the inmate together with his knee and handcuffing him.

“That deputy did an outstanding job, and in the jail, we have one deputy many times to 60 inmates. And other floors we have two deputies to 120 inmates,” mentioned Swanson.

The sheriff says the incident occurred on a ground of the jail that offers with the mentally ailing.

He says the jail trains employees members how one can discuss folks down in tense conditions.

In 2019, there have been 14 inmate-on-inmate assaults on the jail with six worker accidents.

That’s down from earlier years.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Firm. All rights reserved.