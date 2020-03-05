catalans-invite-lgbt-group-to-salford-game

Israel Folau’s transfer to Catalans Dragons prompted a lot controversy after his earlier anti-LGBT+ feedback on social media

Catalans Dragons have invited a neighborhood LGBT group to their Tremendous League recreation towards Salford in Perpignan on Saturday to point out that their stadium “is a spot of friendship, heat and hospitality”.

Within the Dragons’ earlier residence fixture towards Castleford Tigers, throughout which controversial signing Israel Folau was making his debut, two Tigers followers mentioned they had been instructed to take away rainbow flags.

The Dragons have been criticised for signing former rugby union worldwide Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia over anti-LGBT+ feedback on social media.

One supporter Alison Gray instructed Sky Sports activities Information that she was knowledgeable by safety that it was “towards the views of the membership” for the group to have the flags.

The Dragons responded with an announcement, claiming “supporters had been capable of show their flags and colors” and mentioned an inner investigation discovered that one individual was requested to take away a flag as a result of it was masking an promoting board.

The membership has since held a “constructive” assembly with the Perpignan department of the nationwide LGBT Affiliation, members of which is able to attend Saturday’s match and have an info stand within the stadium.

A spokesperson for Catalans Dragons mentioned: “We had a gathering earlier this week with them and it was actually constructive. They understood our place and the explanations we organised this motion.

“In reality, they invited us within the press to open the discussions so we replied. All of us wish to construct one thing constructive.

“It was vital to point out our stadium is a spot of friendship, heat and hospitality, particularly after the dangerous buzz created by the faux story of the Castleford Tigers fan.”