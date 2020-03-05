casey-tocchio-is-running-to-support-addiction-treatment-and-mental-health-services

In our “Why I’m Running” collection, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. When you’re working the marathon, you’ll be able to share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Identify: Casey Tocchio



Age: 33



From: North Weymouth, Massachusetts

In January 2019, my father’s finest good friend misplaced his daughter Sara to an unintended overdose. Sara Weidner was a vibrant, inventive, and delightful 22-year-old lady. I’m working the 2020 Boston Marathon on the South Shore Well being Basis staff in Sara’s reminiscence and dedicating my run to her household, whereas elevating cash for the Grayken Middle for Therapy in Weymouth.

The Grayken Middle for Therapy is a group of substance use dysfunction and behavioral well being initiatives created to handle the numerous wants of individuals dwelling on the South Shore of Massachusetts, eradicating obstacles for people who find themselves in want of dependancy remedy and psychological well being companies.

I do know I’m not alone in the truth that I’ve witnessed family and friends combating psychological well being points or substance use dysfunction with out entry to the suitable sources or applications; since staring my Boston Marathon journey, I’ve heard dozens of comparable tales. The Grayken Middle for Therapy is an unbelievable asset to the group and I hope to exceed my fundraising objective of $12,000, as a result of, “there is no health without mental health.”

Editor’s word: Entry could have been calmly edited for readability or grammar.