camden-county-officials:-3-people-kidnap-man-from-north-jersey,-force-him-to-withdraw-money

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Three persons are accused of kidnapping a person from North Jersey and driving him to a few banks to withdraw cash. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Workplace says 42-year-old Vaughn Caul, of Pine Hill; 53-year-old Dwayne Graham, of Philadelphia; and 25-year-old Jessica O’Donnell, of Woodbury, had been arrested for the March 2 incident.

The three suspects have been charged with theft, kidnapping and different associated expenses.

In keeping with authorities, Caul, Graham and O’Donnell reportedly kidnapped the sufferer in Belmar earlier than taking him to 2 completely different TD Banks to withdraw cash.

On the third TD Financial institution in Pennsauken on Route 130, the sufferer was in a position to cross a be aware to the teller asking for assist, saying the person standing behind him — later recognized as Caul — had a gun.

When detectives arrived, they discovered Caul contained in the financial institution standing behind the sufferer with a hid handgun. The prosecutor’s workplace says officers then discovered Graham and O’Donnell ready throughout the road within the automobile they allegedly compelled the sufferer into.

Caul, Graham and O’Donnell have been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.