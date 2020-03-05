caltrain-adopts-30-percent-affordable-housing-policy

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) — Peninsula residents can count on to see extra reasonably priced housing constructed alongside the Caltrain hall within the close to future, that’s a promise from the board of administrators. Caltrain not too long ago dedicated that for all future development, 30 % of the items constructed can be allotted for reasonably priced housing.

“Transit-oriented development is a good way to just guarantee a population of people that are going to use the train on a regular basis, and that’s just a logical place for a transit agency to go,” Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman stated.

Non-profit housing advocates are hoping this determination will put stress on different companies to make the same dedication.

“I think there’s this myth that we don’t have any more land left on the Peninsula, and that’s simply not true. It is not appropriate to build town homes right next to a train that we’ve been investing billions of dollars in,” stated Leora Tanjuatco Ross with the San Mateo County Housing Management Council.

Her group has been pushing for Caltrain to allocate public land for reasonably priced housing since 2016.

When the Housing Management Council requested the board to make a assure that the accessible land gained’t go towards inns or business area, Caltrain didn’t make that dedication. So for Tanjuatco Ross, that is excellent news, however she’s planning to observe intently to see how future growth truly unfolds.

“The peninsula needs more offices, more hotels, like a diabetic toddler needs chocolate,” she stated.

The 2 plots of land most probably to be made accessible to builders are in Mountain View and Redwood Metropolis, totaling 4.eight acres.

Together with the promise to allocate 30 % of items constructed to reasonably priced housing, Caltrain additionally dedicated to greater density with at the least 50 items per acre. Every constructing can be at the least 4 tales excessive.

For Tanjuatco Ross, it opens the door to take a look at different authorities companies and apply stress.

“SamTrans also has a lot of land so we have been talking to the board members there and saying, ‘Okay, you know, Caltrain did this. What can you do?’” Tanjuatco Ross stated.

She’s now each faculty, BART station and paved parking zone that will current a chance.

“There’s no law saying that you can’t have a DMV on the bottom and then housing on top,” Tanjuatco Ross stated.

It’s an enormous change, one which was sluggish to start out. However like something substantial, now that it’s shifting, it might be troublesome to decelerate.

“It’s not whether or not San Mateo — the city [and] San Mateo, the county — is going to change. It’s how do we want it to change?” Tanjuatco Ross stated.