burbank-boulevard-bridge-project-to-shut-down-5-freeway-for-36-hours-on-april-25

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Mark your calendars!

Cal Trans introduced Thursday that the 5 Freeway in Burbank will shut for a 36-hour interval on the weekend of April 25.

Drivers ought to brace themselves for vital visitors points starting Saturday afternoon till Monday, April 27 at 5 a.m. as building to demolish the much-traversed Burbank Boulevard overpass bridge begins.

Beginning on March 14, 2020, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge shall be shut down with the intention to demolish and exchange it. The brand new bridge won’t open till mid-2021. (Caltrans)

The 5 Freeway closure would be the greatest within the Los Angeles metro space since 2011’s Carmageddon, which famously shut down the 405 Freeway.

In the meantime, starting on March 14, the Burbank Boulevard bridge shall be completely closed between Entrance Avenue and the San Fernando Boulevard by means of mid-2021.

The bridge is being demolished and changed with a wider, longer one, Caltrans stories.

Throughout the closure, drivers should use considered one of 9 different 5 Freeway crossings in Burbank.

Together with changing the bridge, carpool lanes shall be added to the 5 Freeway. The work is all a part of an ongoing $355 million challenge within the space to enhance visitors and security on the 5 Freeway hall.