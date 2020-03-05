bucks-avenge-rare-loss-to-rout-pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 factors, 12 rebounds and 6 assists and the Bucks bounced again from certainly one of their weakest performances of the season to rout the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night time.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA’s finest file, partially by avoiding slumps.

Two nights after dropping 105-89 in Miami, the Bucks improved to 53-9 as they prepare for a three-game journey west that begins on Friday on the Western Convention-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Milwaukee have not misplaced back-to-back video games all season.

Khris Middleton scored eight of his 20 factors in a third-quarter surge that propelled Milwaukee previous visiting Indiana. The Bucks have received seven of their previous eight video games. Indiana is certainly one of simply eight groups to have beforehand crushed Milwaukee, which they did of their earlier assembly on February 12. Donte DiVincenzo completed with 19 factors, Eric Bledsoe had 16 to go together with a team-high seven assists, and Wesley Matthews contributed 15 factors.

TJ Warren had a team-high 18 factors for Indiana, who had a four-game profitable streak snapped.



















1:55



Highlights of the Indiana Pacers’ conflict with the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 20 of the NBA



New Orleans Pelicans 123-127 Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 factors, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double because the hosts Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in additional time on Wednesday.

Seth Curry added 21 factors, Tim Hardaway Jr scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and 5 blocked pictures. Dallas improved to 6-Three previously 9 video games.

Wednesday night time’s NBA scores Indiana Pacers 100-119 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics 112-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder 114-107 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 113-116 Miami Warmth

Memphis Grizzlies 118-79 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 112-104 New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls 108-115 Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans 123-127 Dallas Mavericks

Washington Wizards 104-125 Portland Trailblazers

In simply his 122nd profession sport, Doncic set the Mavericks’ franchise file for triple-doubles with 22.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 earlier than fouling out, Lonzo Bell had 25 factors and 11 rebounds, and Zion Williamson scored 21 for the Pelicans, who misplaced their third straight match. Nicolo Melli hit a three-pointer over the 7ft 3in Porzingis to tie the rating with 7.9 seconds left and drive additional time.



















2:20



Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans’ conflict with the Dallas Mavericks in Week 20 of the NBA



Washington Wizards 104-125 Portland Trailblazers

Star guard Damian Lillard returned from a groin damage to contribute 22 factors and 5 assists, serving to Portland publish a blowout residence victory over Washington.

Carmelo Anthony scored a team-high 25 factors as 4 Path Blazers topped 20 factors. Hassan Whiteside registered 24 factors, 16 rebounds and 4 blocked pictures, and CJ McCollum added 22 factors, six rebounds and 5 assists.

Bradley Beal recorded 29 factors, six rebounds and 6 assists however could not stop Washington from dropping for the sixth time in eight video games. Beal stretched his franchise-record streak of consecutive 25-point outings to 20.

He fell one level shy of scoring 30 or extra factors in a 10th straight street sport.



















1:15



Highlights of the Washington Wizards’ conflict with the Portland Path Blazers in Week 20 of the NBA



Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder 114-107 Detroit Pistons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 factors, Dennis Schroder equipped 23 factors and 9 assists, and visiting Oklahoma Metropolis downed lowly Detroit.

Danilo Gallinari tossed in 19 factors with seven rebounds and 4 steals whereas Chris Paul added 16 factors and 6 assists for the Thunder.

Christian Wooden scored a career-high 29 factors and grabbed 9 rebounds for Detroit, who’ve misplaced 9 of their final 10. Brandon Knight had 18 factors and 7 assists whereas Jordan McRae, claimed off waivers earlier within the day, contributed 15 factors on his Pistons debut.



















1:18



Highlights of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder’s conflict with the Detroit Pistons in Week 20 of the NBA



Orlando Magic 113-116 Miami Warmth

Duncan Robinson scored 27 factors and Goran Dragic added 25 factors as hosts Miami topped Orlando on a historic capturing night time for the Warmth.

Robinson went 9-for-12 from three-point vary to account for all of his scoring as Miami hit a franchise-record 22 three-pointers. Dragic added 9 assists on an enormous night time for the Miami bench, because the reserves accounted for 10 of the Warmth’s different 13 three-pointers.

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 35 factors for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 22 factors, 16 rebounds and 7 assists whereas capturing 9 of 16 from the ground.



















1:45



Highlights of the Orlando Magic’s conflict with the Miami Warmth in Week 20 of the NBA



Boston Celtics 112-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum scored 32 factors, Semi Ojeleye added a career-high 22 and injury-depleted Boston outlasted host Cleveland.

Boston began a makeshift line-up with Brad Wanamaker and Grant Williams becoming a member of Daniel Theis and Marcus Sensible. Tatum returned from sickness, nevertheless, and powered the Celtics with 5-of-10 capturing from the three-point arc, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Cleveland saved tempo with Boston all night time behind a career-high 41 factors from Collin Sexton, marking the third time this week that Sexton set a profession scoring mark.



















1:32



Highlights of the Boston Celtics’ conflict with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 20 of the NBA



Utah Jazz 112-104 New York Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell had 23 factors apiece, and visiting Utah by no means trailed in beating New York.

Rudy Gobert completed with 18 factors and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who received their third straight match to maneuver inside a half-game of the idle Houston Rockets within the race for the fourth seed and home-court benefit within the first spherical of the Western Convention playoffs.

Julius Randle scored 32 factors and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who had their two-game profitable streak snapped.



















1:20



Highlights of the Utah Jazz’s conflict with the New York Knicks in Week 20 of the NBA



Memphis Grizzlies 118-79 Brooklyn Nets

Josh Jackson scored 19 factors, and fellow reserve Tyus Jones recorded 18 factors, six assists and 5 rebounds as Memphis posted a convincing win over Brooklyn in New York.

Ja Morant had 15 factors, seven rebounds and 5 assists whereas Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks added 12 factors apiece for Memphis, who received their third straight sport to even their file at 31-31. Jonas Valanciunas collected 16 rebounds and Gorgui Dieng grabbed 14 boards for the Grizzlies, who’ve received by a mean of 31.7 factors in the course of the streak.

Taurean Prince scored 15 factors for Brooklyn, who misplaced for the sixth time in eight video games. Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza tallied 14 factors apiece for the Nets, and Joe Harris had 13. LeVert was coming off a 51-point sport on Tuesday.



















1:27



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies’ conflict with the Brooklyn Nets in Week 20 of the NBA



Chicago Bulls 108-115 Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley scored 24 factors, D’Angelo Russell added 19 and each gamers contributed to a long-range barrage as Minnesota beat Chicago in Minneapolis.

Minnesota drilled 19 three-pointers and boasted six gamers in double figures whereas main by as many as 14 within the fourth quarter. Naz Reid (16 factors, 11 rebounds), Jarrett Culver (13 factors), Juancho Hernangomez (12 factors) and Jordan McLaughlin (10 factors, seven assists) rounded out a balanced assault because the Timberwolves earned their second win in a row.



















1:08



Highlights of the Chicago Bulls’ conflict with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 20 of the NBA



Chicago misplaced for the 11th time in 13 video games regardless of a game-high 26 factors from rookie Coby White. Shaquille Harrison added 17 factors for the Bulls whereas Lauri Markkanen (13), Thaddeus Younger (13), Denzel Valentine (11) and Tomas Satoransky (10) adopted in double figures.

Wish to watch much more of the NBA however haven’t got Sky Sports activities? Get the Sky Sports activities Motion and Enviornment pack, click on right here.