broncos-waive-cb-horace-richardson,-release-dl-billy-winn

The Broncos launched veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn and waived cornerback Horace Richardson on Thursday.

Winn, 30, sustained a triceps damage within the Broncos’ preseason opener in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 and was positioned on injured reserve. He spent the common season rehabilitating on the Broncos’ facility.

Winn performed 16 video games for the Broncos in 2016 (19 tackles), however has not appeared in a daily season recreation since due to a critical knee damage within the staff’s 2017 preseason opener at Chicago.

Richardson had a strong begin to coaching camp for the Broncos, however was positioned on injured reserve Aug. 21 with a again damage. He has been with Minnesota, Detroit and Kansas Metropolis, however has not performed in a daily season recreation.