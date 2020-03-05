brigham-young-university-clarifies-changes-to-honor-code-on-‘same-sex-romantic-behavior’

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS Native) — Brigham Younger College says “same-sex romantic behavior” remains to be not allowed on campus, shattering the hopes of LGTBQ college students who thought they may very well be extra open after adjustments to the Honor Code final month.

Simply two weeks in the past, LGBTQ college students at BYU have been cheering after the college deleted a piece in its honor code that banned “homosexual behavior.”

However on Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns the college, poured chilly water on their celebrations after it clarified that same-sex romantic habits remains to be “not compatible” with BYU’s rules.

“The moral standards of the Church did not change with the recent release of the General Handbook or the updated Honor Code,” wrote Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Instructional System. “Same-sex behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code.”

At the moment this letter from Elder Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Instructional System, concerning the up to date Honor Code was despatched to college students and workers in any respect CES colleges.

A whole lot of scholars met within the campus quad Wednesday afternoon to protest the letter, holding indicators comparable to “Jesus said love everyone,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported, and chanting “Let all students date.”

BYU college students chanting "Let all students date!" Blissful to see so many allies supporting our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters

The part on “homosexual behavior” was faraway from the Honor Code to “create a single standard for all CES institutions that is consistent with the recently released General Handbook of the Church,” Kevin Utt, director of the Honor Code Workplace, wrote in a publish on the college’s web site.

The code had beforehand prohibited “all forms of physical intimacy that gives expression to homosexual feelings,” CNN reported. If same-sex {couples} have been seen hugging, holding fingers, kissing or relationship in public, they’d danger an investigation by the dreaded Honor Code Workplace, in addition to punishment at their church or expulsion from faculty.