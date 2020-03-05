boston-will-soon-be-home-to-jimmy-buffett’s-margaritaville

Personal a Hawaiian shirt? Good. You’re going to want it when Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville opens in Boston this summer season.

On Thursday, the corporate introduced on Fb that the tropical-themed chain can be opening its doorways in Boston this 12 months, stating “It’s about the attitude, not the latitude. Boston’s getting a Margaritaville Restaurant this summer!”

No additional particulars got concerning the place or when the restaurant would open. The corporate didn’t instantly reply to Boston.com’s request for remark.

When it opens, Margaritaville Boston would be the restaurant’s solely New England outpost and can seemingly embrace related dishes discovered at its different areas: fish tacos, rooster fajitas, crab desserts, and teriyaki sirloin, plus an unlimited choice of margaritas and summer season cocktails. (The chain’s Connecticut location at Mohegan Solar closed in 2018.)

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville hospitality firm launched in Key West, Fla., in 1985, and operates shops, trip golf equipment, resorts, rental properties, and casinos, in addition to eating places that, along with its namesake Margaritaville restaurant, embrace Air Margaritaville, Landshark Bar & Grill, 5 O’Clock Someplace Bar, and Cheeseburger in Paradise. There are presently near 30 Margaritaville areas, many connected to resorts in locations like Atlantic Metropolis, N.J.; Paradise Island, Bahamas; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Keep tuned for extra data on when and the place Margaritaville will likely be opening in Boston.

Correction: This text has been up to date to replicate the Mohegan Solar Margaritaville location, which closed in 2018. Boston.com regrets the error.