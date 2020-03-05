boston-calling-music-festival’s-food-and-drink-lineup-is-here

Boston Calling Music Competition‘s food and drink lineup was released on Thursday, and if one thing can be gleaned from the list of more than 35 vendors and seven standout chefs, it’s this: Nobody goes to go hungry.

Over the competition weekend (Could 22 to 24), normal admission ticket holders could have entry to a slew of distributors, whereas Platinum ticket holders will be capable of get pleasure from lunch, dinner, and snacks from a few of the metropolis’s most notable cooks.

Whereas there are many acquainted faces among the many GA distributors — Arancini Bros, Chubby Chickpea, Love Artwork Sushi, and The Smoke Store BBQ are all returning — a handful of newcomers can be slinging snacks on the competition grounds. The Bacon Truck, Brato Brewhouse, Cookie Monstah, and Egg Roll Café are all contemporary faces on the Boston Calling circuit, as are GreCo, Regina Pizzeria, Roxy’s Fried Hen, Taqueria El Barrio, and Prime Shelf Cookie.

Throughout the Platinum space, cooks Jeremy Sewall and Colin Lynch will take over the kitchen on Friday, Mike Stark and Suzi Maitland will showcase their skills on Saturday, and Daniel Gursha, Chris Coombs, and Adrienne Wright will function star cooks on Sunday.

Attendees ought to be ingesting loads of water all through the weekend, however these in quest of one thing a little bit stronger will be capable of discover beer, wine, and Actually Exhausting Seltzer being poured inside the GA space, with a collection of arduous liquor — Jack Daniel’s and Herradura Silver — obtainable within the Platinum part.

Take a look at the total checklist of food and drinks choices on the 2020 Boston Calling Music Competition beneath.

Roxy’s Fried Hen. —Roxy’s Fried Hen

Normal Admission

Arancini Bros

The Bacon Truck

Bon Me

Brato Brewhouse

Hen & Rice Guys

Chubby Chickpea

Cookie Monstah

Copperdome Pizza

Deans Concessions

Egg Roll Café

El Pelón Taqueria

Firefly BBQ

Flatbread Pizza Co

Fomu Ice Cream

GreCo

Jaju Pierogi

Joe’s American Bar & Grill

Love Artwork Sushi

Moyzilla

Regina Pizzeria

Rice Burg

Roxy’s Fried Hen

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Saté Grill

Stone & Skillet

Taqueria El Barrio

Tasty Burger

The Smoke Store BBQ

The Sausage Man

Prime Shelf Cookie

Trolley Canines

Entire Coronary heart Provisions

Zinneken’s

Chef Daniel Gursha. —Courtesy Boston Calling Music Competition

Platinum

Friday, Could 22

Chef Jeremy Sewall

Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34

2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Chef Colin Lynch

Bar Mezzana, Shore Depart, Black Lamb, No Relation

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Could 23

Chef Mike Stark

Shojo, Ruckus

2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Chef Suzi Maitland

Trina’s Starlight Lounge

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Could 24

Chef Daniel Gursha

Ledger

2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Cooks Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright

Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Drinks

Beer



Miller Lite



Miller Excessive Life



Peroni



St. Archer



Sam Adams New England IPA



Sam Adams Summer season Ale



Actually Wild Berry



Actually Lemonade



Mikkeller Brewing

Wine



Barefoot Sangria Spritzer



Barefoot Rose Spritzer



Barefoot Pinot Noir



Barefoot Pinot Grigio



Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer



Barefoot Moscato Spritzer

Liquor



Jack Daniel’s



Herradura Silver