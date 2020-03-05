boston-calling-music-festival’s-food-and-drink-lineup-is-here

Erin Kuschner, Boston.com Employees
Boston Calling Music Competition‘s food and drink lineup was released on Thursday, and if one thing can be gleaned from the list of more than 35 vendors and seven standout chefs, it’s this: Nobody goes to go hungry.
Over the competition weekend (Could 22 to 24), normal admission ticket holders could have entry to a slew of distributors, whereas Platinum ticket holders will be capable of get pleasure from lunch, dinner, and snacks from a few of the metropolis’s most notable cooks.
Whereas there are many acquainted faces among the many GA distributors — Arancini Bros, Chubby Chickpea, Love Artwork Sushi, and The Smoke Store BBQ are all returning — a handful of newcomers can be slinging snacks on the competition grounds. The Bacon Truck, Brato Brewhouse, Cookie Monstah, and Egg Roll Café are all contemporary faces on the Boston Calling circuit, as are GreCo, Regina Pizzeria, Roxy’s Fried Hen, Taqueria El Barrio, and Prime Shelf Cookie.
Throughout the Platinum space, cooks Jeremy Sewall and Colin Lynch will take over the kitchen on Friday, Mike Stark and Suzi Maitland will showcase their skills on Saturday, and Daniel Gursha, Chris Coombs, and Adrienne Wright will function star cooks on Sunday.
Attendees ought to be ingesting loads of water all through the weekend, however these in quest of one thing a little bit stronger will be capable of discover beer, wine, and Actually Exhausting Seltzer being poured inside the GA space, with a collection of arduous liquor — Jack Daniel’s and Herradura Silver — obtainable within the Platinum part.
Take a look at the total checklist of food and drinks choices on the 2020 Boston Calling Music Competition beneath.
Normal Admission
Arancini Bros
The Bacon Truck
Bon Me
Brato Brewhouse
Hen & Rice Guys
Chubby Chickpea
Cookie Monstah
Copperdome Pizza
Deans Concessions
Egg Roll Café
El Pelón Taqueria
Firefly BBQ
Flatbread Pizza Co
Fomu Ice Cream
GreCo
Jaju Pierogi
Joe’s American Bar & Grill
Love Artwork Sushi
Moyzilla
Regina Pizzeria
Rice Burg
Roxy’s Fried Hen
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Saté Grill
Stone & Skillet
Taqueria El Barrio
Tasty Burger
The Smoke Store BBQ
The Sausage Man
Prime Shelf Cookie
Trolley Canines
Entire Coronary heart Provisions
Zinneken’s
Platinum
Friday, Could 22
Chef Jeremy Sewall
Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34
2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.
Chef Colin Lynch
Bar Mezzana, Shore Depart, Black Lamb, No Relation
6 p.m.–9 p.m.
Saturday, Could 23
Chef Mike Stark
Shojo, Ruckus
2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.
Chef Suzi Maitland
Trina’s Starlight Lounge
6 p.m.–9 p.m.
Sunday, Could 24
Chef Daniel Gursha
Ledger
2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.
Cooks Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright
Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar
6 p.m.–9 p.m.
Drinks
Beer
Miller Lite
Miller Excessive Life
Peroni
St. Archer
Sam Adams New England IPA
Sam Adams Summer season Ale
Actually Wild Berry
Actually Lemonade
Mikkeller Brewing
Wine
Barefoot Sangria Spritzer
Barefoot Rose Spritzer
Barefoot Pinot Noir
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer
Barefoot Moscato Spritzer
Liquor
Jack Daniel’s
Herradura Silver
