bomb-squad,-atf-called-to-investigate-device-made-of-fireworks-near-atm-in-fort-worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A housebreaking alarm led to a bomb squad and ATF response at a financial institution in Fort Price early Thursday morning, hearth officers mentioned.

Officers mentioned crews responded to a housebreaking at round 5 a.m. on the Chase financial institution on I-35W close to Seminary Drive. After they arrived, they discovered a suspicious gadget close to one of many ATMs.

A bomb squad and the ATF needed to be known as to analyze the gadget.

Based on officers, it appeared {that a} suspect put collectively the gadget utilizing massive fireworks. Crews had been capable of take away the gadget with none accidents.

No arrests have been made as authorities proceed to analyze who might have left the gadget there.