bloomington-police-investigate-suspected-overdose-of-3-men-in-bloomington-thursday-morning,-1-dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bloomington Police Division is investigating the suspected overdoses of three males early Thursday morning. Police say one man died.

Regulation enforcement responded to studies of an unconscious man within the resort foyer restroom of the Tremendous eight Lodge on 2nd Avenue South, simply after 1:15 a.m, in accordance with a information launch.

On scene law enforcement officials discovered a 36 year-old Minneapolis man, who they are saying had “possibly overdosed.” Paramedics arrived on scene and took the person to Fairview Southdale.

Regulation enforcement then went to analyze the room the place the sufferer had been staying. Nobody answered the door, however by peering by way of a window officers have been capable of finding two unconscious folks contained in the room.

A 35-year-old Lake Elmo man lay lifeless within the room. One other 25-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was nonetheless respiration, and police administered naloxone to him earlier than taking him to Fairview Southdale as properly.

An investigation is ongoing. The circumstances of the lads from Inver Grove Heights and Minneapolis should not identified.

