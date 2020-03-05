billy-porter’s-fairy-godmother-has-no-gender-in-‘cinderella’

Instagram

The rags-to-riches character who’s portrayed by Camila Cabello goes to have a nonbinary fairy godmother within the upcoming Disney huge display screen adaptation.

Billy Porter‘s Fairy Godmother within the upcoming film musical adaptation of “Cinderella” might be non-binary on the subject of gender.

The “Pose” star will seem alongside Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, James Corden, and Missy Elliott within the upcoming flick and, throughout a chat with CBS Information, the 50-year-old actor confirmed his function is genderless.

“It hit me after I was on set final week how profound it’s that I’m taking part in the fairy godmother, they name it the Fab G,” he mentioned. “Magic has no gender. We’re presenting this character as genderless, at the least that is how I am taking part in it. And it is actually highly effective.”

He continued, “This can be a basic, this can be a basic fairytale for a brand new era. I feel that the brand new era is basically prepared. The children are prepared. It is the grownups which can be slowing stuff down.”

“Cinderella” is presently filming in London, England, and as former Fifth Concord star Camila celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this week, her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, jetted to England to be along with her as she marked the massive day within the seaside city of Blackpool.

The film is predicted to be launched in 2021.