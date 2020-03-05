bill-would-allow-college-athletes-in-minnesota-to-get-a-paycheck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ought to school athletes in Minnesota be paid to play? Some state lawmakers assume so, and so they’re attempting to do one thing about it.

Rep. Brad Tabke (D-Shakopee) and Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) introduced a bipartisan invoice Wednesday that will permit students-athletes to be compensated for the usage of their identify, picture or likeness.

If handed, it will go into impact in Minnesota beginning January of 2023.

“The players on the field, on the court, on the rink, whether its women or men across soccer, football or basketball, they are entitled to their fair share of this,” Chamberlain advised reporters.

In a press launch, he and Tabke famous that school coaches and NCAA officers make tens of millions of {dollars} a 12 months whereas the student-athletes they work with are prohibited from taking a paycheck.

California already handed a regulation much like what Tabke and Chamberlain are proposing. A minimum of 15 different states are contemplating comparable laws.

The NCAA says this fall it should open the door to permitting pay-for-play and for athletes to rent brokers.