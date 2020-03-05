big-guns-stand-their-ground

Altior, Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil stay on track for an interesting conflict on the Cheltenham Competition on Wednesday, after the trio featured amongst 11 horses confirmed for the Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Altior is bidding to develop into solely the second three-time winner of the two-mile showpiece, after Badsworth Boy racked up a hat-trick within the 1980s.

Nevertheless, regardless of having suffered only one defeat in 21 begins over jumps, the 10-year-old is unlikely to have issues all his personal manner on his return to the Cotswolds, with two formidable rivals taking him on.

Defi Du Seuil has been the star of the division in Britain to date this time period, successful every of his three begins for coach Philip Hobbs and proprietor JP McManus, together with the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Clarence Home at Ascot.

The lightly-raced Chacun Pour Soi beat Defi Du Seuil on the Punchestown Competition – and whereas he suffered a shock defeat on his return to motion at Leopardstown at Christmas, he bounced again to successful methods on the Dublin Racing Competition.

The eight-year-old is out to offer Willie Mullins together with his first Champion Chase success.

The Cullentra handler has additionally confirmed Min, however he’s extra more likely to run within the Ryanair Chase the next afternoon, as is Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard, who was too sturdy for Chacun Pour Soi over the festive interval.

Paul Nicholls is ready to saddle final 12 months’s runner-up Politologue and Dynamite {Dollars}, whereas final 12 months’s third Sceau Royal is within the combine for Alan King.

Bun Doran (Tom George), Hell’s Kitchen (Harry Fry) and the admirable mare Girl Buttons (Phil Kirby) are the opposite hopefuls.