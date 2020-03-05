bernie-sanders-campaign-to-rally-in-detroit-this-week

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Senator Bernie Sanders tallied just a few large wins Tremendous Tuesday and now he’s scheduling his subsequent transfer in Michigan.

His marketing campaign put two stops within the state on its calendar.

The stops embody a rally this Friday in Detroit and one other rally Sunday in Grand Rapids.

Sanders beforehand received the Michigan major again in 2016 in opposition to Hillary Clinton.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.