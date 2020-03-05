ben-affleck-claims-his-child-actor-career-pushed-‘jealous’-matt-damon-to-pursue-acting

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

When stopping by SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Present’, the ‘Justice League’ star opens up a few aggressive factor to his friendship together with his ‘Good Will Looking’ collaborator.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Matt Damon was so jealous of Ben Affleck‘s early profession success he determined to pursue appearing himself.

The longtime friends grew up in Boston, Massachusetts and rose to A-list standing with their acclaimed drama Good Will Looking, however Affleck reveals there was a aggressive factor to their friendship, as he started reserving gigs when he was about seven years previous.

“Periodically, I would depart city, and go do that sequence, ‘The Voyage of the Mimi’,” Affleck stated on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Present”. “It was tacky and I used to be embarrassed about it; It wasn’t, like, coming again residence and being like, ‘You guys gotta see this! I am so cool!’.”

He added, “However I did prefer it, and it did two issues. One, it instilled in me a deep love and affection for this artwork and craft and line of labor, and it made Matt Damon so extremely jealous – it drove him right into a profession in cinema. So I actually take credit score for that.”



<br />



The 2 are at the moment filming “The Final Duel collectively“, alongside Adam Driver, in France. Affleck and Damon additionally co-wrote the interval drama with director Nicole Holofcener. This marks their first writing collaboration since “Good Will Looking” in 1997, for which they each earned an Academy Award for Greatest Unique Screenplay.