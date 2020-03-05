bca-investigating-after-individual-dies-following-moorhead-arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state’s prime regulation enforcement company is investigating after a person died Tuesday night after being taken into custody in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Felony Apprehension (BCA), which investigates deadly incidents involving regulation enforcement officers, says the Excessive Plains Fugitive Activity Power arrested the person on excellent felony warrants round 1 p.m. in Moorhead. Through the arrest, the person complained of shortness of breath.

As emergency crews have been heading to the scene, on the 700 block of 4th Road South, the person misplaced consciousness. An ambulance introduced the person to Sanford Medical Middle in Fargo, the place she or he died late Tuesday. The person’s id is being withheld pending the notification of household.

No physique digital camera video captured what occurred through the arrest, the BCA says. Investigators are working to find out if squad video recorded any components of the incident.

An post-mortem is being achieved to find out the person’s trigger and method of loss of life. The BCA says extra particulars can be launched as soon as interviews with those that took half within the arrest are full.