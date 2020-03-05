bay-hill-has-strongest-field-since-death-of-arnold-palmer

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lot for the notion the Arnold Palmer Invitational wouldn’t be as enticing when its namesake was now not round.

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and a number of different high gamers at Bay Hill this week give the event its strongest subject since Palmer died in September 2016.

The situation of the course is nice as ever. Florida in March has heat within the air and the growing buzz that the Masters is correct across the nook.

And it’s nonetheless Arnie’s place.

“The legacy of my grandfather, it just doesn’t go away,” Sam Saunders mentioned Wednesday. “And he’s not here to shake hands with the players and see them, but the impact … they feel it. They know how important this event is.”

Tiger Woods selected to not play as he picks his tournaments extra sparingly due to a fused decrease backbone. He has performed Bay Hill simply as soon as — a tie for fifth in 2018 — since profitable for the eighth time in 2013.

Even so, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is greater than holding its personal in opposition to a schedule that options two World Golf Championships and The Gamers Championship within the weeks resulting in Augusta Nationwide.

“It’s very, very hard to pick and choose right now because this is such a strong part of the year,” Graeme McDowell mentioned.

McDowell regrets going to a World Golf Championship in Mexico Metropolis, primarily as a result of he didn’t get a lot out of the excessive altitude together with his low ball flight.

There was a time when gamers by no means would have thought-about skipping a World Golf Championship with its large purse ($10.5 million) and small subject with no minimize. Now it’s getting tougher to differentiate.

Bay Hill has a $9.three million purse, a 120-man subject (with a minimize) and powerful world rating factors. Ditto for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera final month, which has the identical elevated standing with an enormous purse, smaller subject and rating factors which can be among the many highest for normal tour occasions.

The opposite event in that elevated class, the Memorial, has been among the many strongest for years.

It’s a query whether or not they have turn into stronger with the added perks, or if the World Golf Championships aren’t revered as a lot as they had been after they started in 1999. It may very well be somewhat of each.

Scott mentioned a lot has modified in 20 years. The tour now has 10 tournaments exterior the U.S. — the U.Okay., Canada, Japan, China, South Korea, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and two in Mexico. When the World Golf Championships started, the one occasions exterior the U.S. on the PGA Tour schedule had been two in Canada, the British Open and Spain.

“It was much harder to get the world’s top players together,” Scott mentioned. “Most of the world’s top players play on the PGA Tour as a PGA Tour member now.”

In 1999, the World Golf Championships, the Tour Championship and The Gamers Championship had the most important purses at $5 million. The most important purse for a daily PGA Tour occasion was $three million.

Bay Hill, Memorial and Riviera now have $9.three million purses, somewhat greater than $1 million lower than the WGCs and about $2 million to $three million lower than the majors. The Gamers Championship has gone as much as $15 million this 12 months.

“They were significantly more money,” Scott mentioned of the WGCs. “Now everything is a lot of money.”

So many tournaments. A lot more cash. So many choices.

Koepka skipped the WGC in Mexico Metropolis and is taking part in 5 straight occasions, together with the Valspar Championship. Dustin Johnson was in Mexico and has taken two weeks off earlier than going to The Gamers, Valspar and the Match Play. Justin Thomas has skipped the final two weeks and can play the subsequent three. Jon Rahm performed 4 in a row by means of Mexico after which took two weeks off.

Rory McIlroy, who first reached No. 1 on this planet by profitable the Honda Traditional in 2012, missed final week. He plans to play 5 of the subsequent six by means of the Masters, lacking solely the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.

Bay Hill is private for McIlroy on many ranges.

Palmer lastly persuaded him to come back in 2015, and so they had lunch and grew shut. He’ll at all times have that reminiscence. After which two years in the past, McIlroy ended his longest drought by closing with a 64 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He was No. 13 on this planet when he arrived. He returns this week at No. 1 due to a two-year stretch of profitable 5 instances in his final 47 occasions worldwide, with 64% of his finishes within the high 10.

“I feel like this place is a lot of special memories to me,” McIlroy mentioned. “It was definitely the catalyst to do what I’ve done over the past two years and ascend back to the top of the world rankings.”

NOTES: Augusta Nationwide says it’s going to proceed with its 12 days of golf that concludes with the Masters whereas intently monitoring developments with the coronavirus.

Chairman Fred Ridley mentioned in a press release Wednesday the membership has consulted with the World Well being Group, the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and Georgia well being authorities.

Primarily based on the present scenario, Ridley says the membership will proceed with the Augusta Nationwide Ladies’s Novice (April 1-4), the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals on April 5 and the Masters the next week.

“We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved,” Ridley mentioned.

He inspired these touring to Augusta to review the latest journey protocols and restrictions, and to observe suggestions of the CDC to forestall the unfold of any virus.