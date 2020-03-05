bang’s-double-double-lifts-chaparral-over-legend-in-41-21-victory

The Chaparral Wolverines simply defeated the Legend Titans by a rating of 41-21 on Friday, Feb. 21.

Avery Bang lead Chaparral with 27 factors scored whereas additionally recording 12 rebounds and one help. Jessica Formento had a great night time, recording seven factors, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Chaparral heading to play Grand Junction and Legend taking up Doherty.

Legend has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit right this moment



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.