avalanche-takeaways:-nathan-mackinnon-snaps-mini-slump-in-ot-loss-to-ducks

Nathan MacKinnon snapped a seven-game targets drought Wednesday evening and produced simply his second multiple-point sport throughout that stretch. However make no mistake, the Avalanche celebrity had not been taking part in poorly. He simply hasn’t been getting rewarded.

MacKinnon has produced 39 pictures in his final eight video games and leads the NHL in pictures (311). Regardless of falling to fifth in NHL scoring with 88 factors and eighth in targets with 34, MacKinnon continues to be thought of a Hart Trophy candidate as league MVP.

“Players will get frustrated — if you’re getting chances and chances and you’re not getting rewarded,” Avs coach Jared Bednar stated after the 4-Three extra time loss to visiting Anaheim. “Nate’s been a real good team guy and understands it’s going to come for him and the team is still winning. But I know it wears on you. So I liked to see him getting rewarded for playing hard, and playing well.”

Silver lining

Accidents to 6 key gamers clearly reduce the power of the Avs’ lineup, however it additionally permits depth guys to get priceless expertise that may come in useful in the course of the playoffs.

Younger defenseman Ryan Graves logged a season-high 26:43 on Wednesday and 21-year-old ahead Tyson Jost performed 17:55. Save for defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who was minus-Three and logged simply 7:58, every of the previous depth guys obtained elevated taking part in time towards the Geese.

Forwards Martin Kaut, Logan O’Connor, Vladislav Kamenev and defenseman Mark Barberio wouldn’t make the lineup if Colorado was a full-strength. And even Jost may get bumped when Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert return from the injured checklist.

So there’s a silver lining to that lengthy checklist that now consists of top-pair defenseman Cale Makar.

“You got to play, and play hard, and play well, in order to get ice time,” Bednar stated. “Obviously, some guys are in elevated roles right now and we needed them to be good — and lots of guys are stepping up for us. It’s good. That experience should help our team going down the stretch.”

Large Z fell asleep

Zadorov performed simply 9 shifts Wednesday and every of the Geese’ first three targets got here when he was on the ice. Andrew Agozzino and Sam Steele scored from atop the crease and Brendan Guhle back-door on a defensive breakdown.

Zadorov might be the Avalanche’s most inconsistent participant, logging 20-25 minutes when he’s on his sport and 7-15 minutes when he doesn’t have it. Zadorov is making $3.2 million this season and is usually a restricted free agent this summer season. His inconsistency suggests he will probably be troublesome to re-sign.

Footnotes. Kaut, 20, was reassigned to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles on Thursday, and changed by Sheldon Dries. Kaut, who was Colorado’s 2018 first-round draft choose (16th total), has had an excellent exhibiting in eight NHL video games, however the crew desires to maintain him from taking part in 10 video games so he doesn’t burn a yr of his entry-level contract. Kaut continues to be eligible to play another sport for the Avs earlier than a potential burn would start. The Avalanche additionally recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton.