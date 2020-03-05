authorities:-new-jersey-woman-fatally-beat-male-roommate-with-tape-dispenser,-shower-rod-during-dispute

MANCHESTER, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A girl fatally beat her male roommate with a tape dispenser, a bathe rod and different objects throughout a dispute inside their Ocean County dwelling final month, authorities mentioned. Mary Carbone, 56, was charged Wednesday with homicide and 4 weapons offenses, in response to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Workplace.

It wasn’t identified Thursday if she has retained an lawyer.

The costs stem from the loss of life of Frank Stochel, who was discovered Feb. 24 mendacity on the ground of his Manchester dwelling. His loss of life was dominated a murder, however authorities haven’t disclosed a explanation for loss of life.

Credit score: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Workplace

Prosecutors mentioned the investigation decided that Carbone used a number of home items to commit the homicide, noting {that a} tape dispenser and a bathe rod had been recovered on the scene. They mentioned Stochel’s accidents had been according to “the implementation of these items,” however didn’t disclose additional particulars.

Authorities have mentioned what precipitated the dispute between Carbone and Stochel.

Carbone was recognized in a information launch as a Toms River resident, however officers mentioned she lived on the Manchester dwelling with Stochel.

