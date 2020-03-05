artisan-corner-showcasing-disabled-artists

Brighton (CBS Detroit) – Studio West Gallery in Brighton opened in 2011. Their mission is to showcase artists with disabilities and supply contributors the chance to specific inventive expertise by producing paintings, a few of which can be displayed and provided on the market at Studio West.

Portray, drawing, ceramics and fiber arts are only a few of the mediums being displayed. However extra importantly, Artisan Nook shines the sunshine on some very particular artists.

“The mission of Work Skills is to optimize potential,” states Tina Jackson, President, and CEO of Work Abilities Company. “Art is very therapeutic and it allows our participants creative expression as well as the opportunity to earn income.”

“When I look into the eyes of our participants, I see joy,” Julie Smith, Growth Director Work Abilities Basis tells us. “I see that they have a purpose.”

Provides Michelle Acevedo, Inventive Arts Director for Artisan Nook, “The common language is art, and everybody speaks that language. When they are allowed to tell their story, they create some incredible pieces of work. When they see someone take interest in that work, there’s a great deal of pride and you can see the joy on their faces. Also, they get a paycheck, which is a plus!”

“If you could measure them from the point that they come into the point where they are creating these beautiful pieces of work, it’s truly night and day” says Anita Gibson, Vice President of Work Abilities Company. “Everybody can do something, and the folks that come to us have an individualized plan and we look at ‘what do you like to do, what are you good at doing’ rather than what can’t you do or what have you been unsuccessful at.”

“The mission statement for the gallery is ‘The Home of Art With a Heart’, there’s nothing like this in the community here” provides Studio Supervisor Lauren Rene Donahue, “It’s so incredible what we’re doing here and the lives that we’re changing.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.