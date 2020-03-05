arteta:-auba-contract-talks-needed-before-summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will solely have one 12 months left on his present contract on the finish of the season

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal want to take a seat down with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier than the top of the season and thrash out a brand new deal.

The 30-year-old has scored 20 objectives in all competitions for the Gunners to this point this season, no less than double the quantity of any of his team-mates.

Talking final week, head coach Arteta insisted Aubameyang – whose contract expires on the finish of the 2020/21 marketing campaign – needs to be thought of a world-class expertise regardless of not but profitable any silverware on the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal can be eager to tie their talisman right down to a brand new contract and keep away from shedding him on a free as they did with Aaron Ramsey final 12 months.

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal to signal for Juventus on a free switch final summer season

Now Arteta has urged these talks to happen sooner slightly than later to verify they preserve maintain of the Gabon striker.

“We must try this at some stage earlier than the top of the season for positive and we’ll see the intentions that now we have [and] his intentions,” Arteta mentioned.

“The place we’re sitting in [the table at] that second. I feel it’s troublesome to foretell that context proper now. For me it is vitally simple. I need to preserve him beneath any circumstances.”

Reaching the Champions League can be seen as a manner of boosting the possibilities of retaining Aubameyang’s providers – however Arsenal host West Ham this weekend sitting 10th within the desk.

Their different route was lower off following their shock Europa League exit by the hands of Olympiakos final week.

Aubameyang reacts after lacking a last-minute probability within the 2-1 defeat to Olympiakos final week

Aubameyang was left visibly upset after lacking a superb last-gasp probability to ship Arsenal via however Arteta has revealed the previous Borussia Dortmund ahead is now over the frustration and able to kick on.

“He was down. He felt answerable for what occurred,” he mentioned.

“All of us tried to persuade him that despite the fact that he had the most effective probability of the sport, he was the one who put us in that scenario earlier.

“He is carried out it on many events this season and final season. We want him pleased, smiling and filled with vitality. That is the way in which he is appeared for the previous couple of days.”

Having sat out Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Portsmouth, Aubameyang is predicted to return to the beginning line-up for the go to of the Hammers.