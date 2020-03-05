art-van-furniture:-all-stores-closing,-liquidation-sales-begin-friday

(CBS DETROIT) – Artwork Van Furnishings is closing its doorways and can start liquidation gross sales Friday in any respect shops in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

Spokesperson Diane Charles stated in a press release, “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment. We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

In 1959, Artwork Van Furnishings began as a single retailer on Gratiot Avenue ultimately rising to the primary furnishings and mattress retailer within the Midwest having greater than 200 shops.

In 2017, Artwork Van Furnishings was bought by Boston-based public fairness agency Thomas H Lee Companions.

