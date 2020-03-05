Arsenal’s Torreira suffers fractured ankle

Lucas Torreira has fractured his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his proper ankle with no date set for his return.

Torreira sustained the damage in Monday’s 2-Zero FA Cup win at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher after a problem from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.

Arsenal say the midfielder will get “additional specialist critiques” to find out his restoration schedule.

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summertime, has returned to full coaching after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an replace on their injured gamers.

Extra to comply with…

