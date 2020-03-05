arsenal’s-torreira-suffers-fractured-ankle

Final Up to date: 05/03/20 10:30am
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his proper ankle with no date set for his return.
Torreira sustained the damage in Monday’s 2-Zero FA Cup win at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher after a problem from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.
Arsenal say the midfielder will get “additional specialist critiques” to find out his restoration schedule.
Left-back Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summertime, has returned to full coaching after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an replace on their injured gamers.
