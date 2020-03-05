arsenal,-everton-keen-on-feyenoord’s-kokcu

Orkun Kokcu has performed for Turkey U21s

Arsenal are taken with a summer season deal for Feyenoord’s younger midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

Everton are additionally stated to be eager on the 19-year-old Turkey U21 worldwide.

Feyenoord are conscious of curiosity from different golf equipment in one among Europe’s high rising skills – however the Dutch membership wish to maintain him and are in discussions about enhancing his contract.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has proven a zeal to play younger gamers since taking cost.

Kokcu, who has scored twice in 21 Eredivisie appearances this season, sees his present deal expires in 2023.

He has impressed as Feyenoord have stored tempo with league leaders Ajax and second-placed AZ Alkmaar this season, however they’re nonetheless six factors off the highest.

Kokcu has two caps for Turkey’s U21s however has additionally represented the Netherlands at youth degree, having been born in Haarlem and educated in Dutch academies.

He started his profession with Stormvogels earlier than becoming a member of Groningen after which Feyenoord in 2016, making his first-team debut at simply 17 years outdated.