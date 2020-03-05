Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Black Jumpsuit While Showing Off Lighter Locks In L.A. — Pics

Ariel Winter debuted her attractive hair makeover after she wrapped filming on Trendy Household, and has stepped out in LA with no make-up to point out off her pink locks!

We will’t get sufficient of Ariel Winter‘s fiery new hair makeover! The 22-year-old actress simply completed filming Trendy Household, which ended after an 11-year run, and was fast to vary up her look. She stepped out in Los Angeles on March four rocking pink tresses, and seemed tremendous fresh-faced. Ariel wore a black spaghetti-strap tank high with matching black pants as she walked to work at a studio in L.A. She accessorized with a pair of multicolored flats and a black alligator crossbody purse, opting to go makeup-free. She was seen speaking on the cellphone as she strolled to work, exhibiting off her colourful iPhone case and contemporary manicure. Tremendous fashionable!

Ariel debuted her new pink hair on Feb. 25 when she was leaving 9 Zero Salon in Los Angeles. It isn’t the primary time she modified from her black hair to the intense coloration. She additionally briefly modified to pink hair throughout her hiatus from filming Trendy Household final 12 months and like her newest look, it bought rave opinions from followers. By pics and movies, the starlet impressed lots of people with the hair makeover and even admitted that she missed it when she had to return to black locks. Now that Trendy Household has reached the top of its future although (she completed filming on Feb. 21), she’s again with the hair coloration she loves and we have now to confess that we’re loving it too!

After taking to Instagram final week to point out off her new fiery locks, writing: “I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” followers had been fast to point out their love! Some admitted that she seemed very totally different with the pink hair. “You are unrecognizable with the hair color! So far, I find that brown hair makes your features stand out more, though…,” one opinion learn. “Ur gettin more beautiful by the day..,” one other learn. “I have to say, you are the most beautiful non-natural redhead I have ever seen,” a 3rd remark learn.

Ariel Winter steps out makeup-free, and reveals off her hair makeover. Picture: BACKGRID

A supply just lately advised HollywoodLife solely that Ariel was adjusting properly to life post-Trendy Household, and loving spending time along with her beau Luke Benward, 24. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter,” the supply revealed. We will’t wait to see what’s subsequent for the starlet!