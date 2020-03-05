Ariana Grande Reacted To Justin Bieber Saying That Hailey Bieber Smells Like Her

Ellen requested Justin what his spouse, Hailey Bieber, smells like, and Justin was fast to reply: She smells like Ariana Grande.


Warner Bros.

“She smells like Ariana Grande’s fragrance. She smells good,” he mentioned. “It is a good scent. Flowery and, like, fruity. It is good.”

Naturally, Ariana was happy to listen to this. She shared the clip on her personal Instagram:

Together with a remark, “I do know das proper 😎.”


Instagram

Hailey Bieber then confirmed up within the feedback of Ariana’s submit to substantiate that she does certainly scent like her:


Instagram

Here is me watching this vital and historic interplay go down on Instagram:


Oxygen

So there you’ve it: Justin Bieber thinks Hailey Bieber smells like Ariana Grande, Ariana likes this reality, and Hailey likes that Ariana likes this reality. Information!

