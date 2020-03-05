archbishop-nelson-perez-leads-mass-at-little-flower-high-school-in-northeast-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been just some weeks since Nelson Perez was put in as the brand new Archbishop of Philadelphia. On Thursday, he made his first go to to an area faculty in Looking Park.

It’s been 20 years buts the archbishop says he’s glad to be again in his previous neighborhood and he acquired a really heat welcome. Little Flower Excessive College college students welcomed the brand new archbishop with items and track.

“It was really nice,” senior Julia Ponciano mentioned. “The procession was beautiful and his homily was nice too.”

Archbishop Nelson Perez, chief of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia selects Little Flower as first highschool to go to. I’ll have extra from as we speak’s mass at midday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9dv2OF0zvN — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 5, 2020

Quickly after the announcement that Archbishop Nelson Perez could be put in because the chief of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Little Flower despatched a welcome present, together with an invite to conduct mass at the highschool.

He jumped on the likelihood to attach with the younger ladies.

“I reminded them of the gift of the human and Christian values that are being instilled deep within their hearts and to not let anyone or anything rob them,” Perez mentioned.

This neighborhood is the archbishop’s previous stomping floor. The Cuban-American visited the college many instances up to now and the college neighborhood is comfortable to have him again.

“He’s actually very connected to a lot of our families,” Little Flower President Jeane McNamara mentioned. “I’m looking out, some of our family are close friends of his. So for him, it’s really like coming home.”

With the 36,000 younger ladies which have handed by means of this faculty since its doorways opened 80 years in the past, Little Flower bought to rejoice its distinctive sisterhood and variety with the primary Hispanic to guide the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

“Today was amazing,” mentioned Flavia Colgan. “It was beautiful to see how the archbishop connected so well with the girls.”