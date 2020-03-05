anthony-rendon,-mookie-betts,-gerrit-cole-among-baseball’s-big-offseason-movers

Anthony Rendon gained a World Sequence in Washington after which left the Nationals to affix Mike Trout and Albert Pujols with the Los Angeles Angels. Gerrit Cole went to the New York Yankees to attempt to put them excessive.

Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and two-time Cy Younger Award winner Corey Kluber had been shipped out by cash-cutting groups.

It’s been an lively offseason for a few of baseball’s largest names.

There have been a couple of, like World Sequence MVP Stephen Strasburg and Crimson Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who determined to stay with the identical groups. However for individuals who didn’t, right here’s a scorecard that can assist you maintain observe of the offseason comings and goings:

Cole, from Astros to Yankees: The 29-year-old right-hander took a file $36 million per yr over 9 years to maneuver from Houston to the Bronx. At his introductory information convention, he pulled out a pinstriped poster he waved when he attended the 2001 World Sequence as an 11-year-old studying: “Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever.” Cole was 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.50 ERA and a significant league-leading 326 strikeouts for Houston final season.

Rendon, from Nationals to Angels: After main the majors with 126 RBIs, he batted .328 with three homers and 15 RBIs within the postseason final yr, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million take care of the Angels. He joins a lineup that already contains Trout and Pujols, a pair of three-time MVPs, together with two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

Betts, from Crimson Sox to Dodgers: Betts batted .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBIs final yr, one season after successful the MVP by main the league with a .346 common, a .640 slugging proportion and 129 runs scored whereas serving to the Crimson Sox to the World Sequence title. He was traded to Los Angeles as a part of a wage dump that additionally included …

David Worth, from Crimson Sox to Dodgers: The 2012 AL Cy Younger winner, who was additionally a runner-up two different occasions, grew to become a drag on the group’s plans due to the $96 million owed to him over the following three years and arm troubles that restricted him to 107 innings in 2019. He went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA that was the worst of his profession. Now, he joins a Dodgers rotation with Clayton Kershaw and 25-year-old Walker Buehler.

Kluber, from Cleveland to Rangers: The suitable-hander completed within the prime 5 of AL Cy Younger voting in 4 of the earlier seasons. However a line drive broke his pitching arm on Might 1, then he injured a muscle in his aspect throughout his rehab and by no means obtained again on the mound. He was traded to Texas for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase.

Josh Donaldson, from Atlanta to Minnesota: The 2015 AL MVP joins his fourth group in three seasons, signing a four-year, $92 million take care of the Twins a yr after they gained 101 video games and their first division title since 2001. The 34-year-old third baseman was restricted to 113 video games in 2017 due to a proper calf pressure after which performed in 52 video games the following yr with arm and leg accidents. However he got here again to bat .259 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs in 2019.

Yasmani Grandal, from Brewers to White Sox: The switch-hitting catcher batted .246 with profession bests of 28 homers and 77 RBIs final season. After a seventh straight shedding season in 2019, Chicago has spent huge this offseason, paying $141 million for Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnación and one other $50 million to convey again José Abreu.

Encarnación, from Yankees to White Sox: The 37-year-old, three-time All-Star was main the AL with 21 residence runs when the Mariners traded him to New York in June. He was restricted by a sore aspect muscle within the second half, hitting 13 homers in 44 video games with the Yankees — nonetheless good for his eighth straight season of not less than 30 residence runs.

Keuchel, from Braves to White Sox: The 2015 AL Cy Younger winner helped the Astros win the 2017 World Sequence, when he was 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA. Then he slumped to a 12-11 file with a 3.74 ERA and attracted little curiosity as a free agent for the ’19 season. With Atlanta, he was 8-Eight with a 3.75 ERA.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, from Dodgers to Blue Jays: The NL Cy Younger runner-up went from No. Three starter in L.A. to the Toronto ace, signing a four-year, $80 million take care of the group that misplaced 95 video games final yr. The South Korean star was 14-5 with a league-leading 2.32 ERA in 2019.

Cole Hamels, from Cubs to Braves: After pitching his first nine-plus years in Philadelphia, ending within the Cy Younger prime 10 4 occasions, Hamels joins his fourth group. However the 36-year-old left-hander developed shoulder irritation through the offseason, delaying the beginning of his spring coaching.

Mike Moustakas, from Brewers to Reds: After hitting .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs final season to earn his third All-Star choice, Moustakas heads to Cincinnati on a four-year deal the Reds hope will return them to the postseason for the primary time since 2012.