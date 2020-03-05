anshula-kapoor-to-host-a-special-dinner-to-celebrate-janhvi-kapoors-birthday

- House
Janhvi Kapoor, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter who made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018), can be turning a 12 months older tomorrow. She can be celebrating her 23rd birthday on March 6, 2020.
The actress had no elaborate birthday plans. Actually she was scheduled to be capturing for her upcoming movie Roohi Afzana together with Rajkummar Rao. However then, the shoot for tomorrow obtained cancelled and instantly, Janhvi had a free day for herself. So now Janhvi has determined to take pleasure in some household time on her big day.
Reportedly, Janhvi will ring in her birthday with a household dinner tonight. The quiet household affair can be hosted at her elder sister, Anshula’s home. On the work entrance, Janhvi has some fascinating tasks in her kitty particularly, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady, Takht, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and some others within the pipeline.
