anna-paquin’s-tv-show-‘flack’-exed-after-two-seasons

Pop TV

The tv sequence fronted by the previous ‘True Blood’ actress has been canceled after working for 2 seasons following the layoffs of the channel’s 100 staff.

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Anna Paquin‘s movie star PR agency sequence “Flack” has been cancelled after two seasons.

Pop TV, the community which broadcasts the present, is reducing again on its scripted televised programming, with “Flack”, “Florida Women“, and “Greatest Intentions“, among the many exhibits being scrapped, based on Selection.

The information comes because the community issued its first spherical of layoffs, with a reported 100 staff being let go from the channel.

Whereas the producers are actually open to buy the exhibits round to different networks and/or streaming providers, each “Florida Women” and “Greatest Intentions” have beforehand been recommissioned and had been on account of being manufacturing shortly.

Whereas there is no such thing as a indication whether or not “Florida Women”, starring Laci Mosely and Melanie Subject, can be shopped round, a consultant for A+E Studios, which produces David Fynn’s “Greatest Intentions”, indicated they weren’t happy by the choice.

“We’re extraordinarily upset in Pop’s determination to not transfer ahead with Greatest Intentions,” they mentioned in an announcement “We’ve got full confidence in our artistic staff and are actively purchasing the sequence to different shops.”

“Flack” ‘s six-episode second sequence, additionally starring Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim, and Martha Plimpton, remains to be anticipated to debut on Pop TV on March 13, 2020.