analyst:-big-texas-super-tuesday-win-helps-make-joe-biden-the-‘comeback-kid’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and North Texas Democrats celebrated after his huge evening on Tremendous Tuesday.

“As returns came in, you could tell he was going to have a huge night,” stated Dallas County Decide Clay Jenkins.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks whereas standing with supporters at a marketing campaign occasion on the W Los Angeles resort on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Mario Tama/Getty Photos)

Biden’s greatest prize was Texas, the place he not solely got here from behind to beat Sen. Bernie Sanders, he additionally needed to compete towards former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who blanketed the airwaves with marketing campaign adverts.

“Huge,” stated SMU Professor of Political Communication Rita Kirk. “You can’t get any bigger than this. When we talk about Clinton being the “comeback kid” again within the day, nothing compares to what occurred final evening.”

Biden’s victory adopted his decisive win in South Carolina Saturday and his rally in Dallas two nights in the past, when three former presidential candidates endorsed him.

“Texas is in play and we’ve haven’t had that in a long time,” Kirk stated. “We’re going to make a difference in this election. It’s going to be an exciting time for Texas.”

Tuesday was additionally good for President Donald Trump, who obtained a document variety of votes in a Texas major for a sitting president operating for re-election, almost 1.9 million votes.

President Donald Trump speaks through the annual Latino Coalition Legislative Summit on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Picture by Mark Wilson/Getty Photos)

“We’re still a red state and we shouldn’t forget that. That’s a really important thing,” stated Kirk.

There have been 228 delegates up for grabs in Texas.

Biden obtained 111, Sanders received 102, Bloomberg 10 and Elizabeth Warren 5.