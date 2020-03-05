amy-klobuchar-calls-for-independent-review-of-myon-burrell’s-convictions-for-murder-of-tyesha-edwards,-11

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday requested the highest prosecutor in Hennepin County to provoke an impartial investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black Minnesota teen sentenced to life after an 11-year-old black lady was killed by a stray bullet.

In a letter to Hennepin County Lawyer Mike Freeman Klobuchar stated, “As you are aware, significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation have been raised by a press investigation, by members of the Hennepin County community, and by Myon’s family.”

In calling for an “independent investigation and an independent review of the case,” Klobuchar yielded to rising group stress to re-open a case that interrupted her Democratic presidential main run. Final month, The Related Press printed the outcomes of a year-long investigation that uncovered main flaws within the case, elevating questions on whether or not the 16-year-old taking pictures suspect was wrongfully convicted.

In her letter to Freeman, Klobuchar stated she concluded an impartial overview is important after assembly with Burrell’s household on Tuesday. “As I told them, I believe that if any injustice was done in the quest for justice for Tyesha Edward, it must be addressed,” she stated.

Edwards was killed by a stray bullet in 2002 whereas doing her homework at her eating room desk. Burrell has served 17 years in jail for her homicide, all of the whereas insisting he’s harmless.

The AP story was printed whereas Klobuchar’s marketing campaign was gaining steam. However she cancelled a rally in her dwelling state two days earlier than the Minnesota Democratic main after dozens of protesters waved indicators and chanted “Free Myon!” Much less then 24 hours later, she ended her marketing campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Burrell was convicted twice, as soon as when Klobuchar was the chief prosecutor. After the decision was reversed, he was convicted a second time below Freeman’s supervision.

All through her political profession, Klobuchar has used Burrell’s conviction to trumpet her dedication to racial justice however has confronted rising criticism from the African American group in Minnesota and nationwide media because the AP investigation was printed.

Klobuchar responded by saying, repeatedly, that any new proof, or flawed outdated proof, ought to be reviewed. However her letter to Freeman was her first concrete step towards making that occur. In her letter, she additionally stated she helps sentencing overview efforts going down in different components of the nation, “to allow the system to look back at sentences to ensure that they are just.”

Final month, Freeman launched a press release expressing confidence within the work of police and prosecutors in Burrell’s case.

“We believe the right man was convicted in this heinous crime,” he stated in a video posted to YouTube final month. “However, as we have said before, if new evidence is submitted to us, we will gladly review it.”

Freeman’s workplace launched this assertion Thursday afternoon:

At 2:10 p.m. Thursday, March 5, Senator Amy Klobuchar despatched a letter to the Hennepin County Lawyer’s Workplace asking our workplace to have an impartial overview of the Myon Burrell case carried out.

During the last a number of months, this workplace has carried out a major overview of all of the proof of the Myon Burrell case, As well as, we now have publicly requested any new info regarding this case, and have reviewed the problems raised. We have now beforehand supplied to overview any new and extra proof.

On the request of Myon Burrell, our workplace met with Burrell’s lawyer on Dec. 24 and dedicated to reviewing the case file and the brand new info his legal professional present,. The overview is on-going.

